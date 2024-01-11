Liverpool are consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe and the latest reports indicate they want to spoil the party for PSG and Real Madrid by signing the French superstar.

According to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 champions hope to agree terms of a new contract with the Les Bleus forward. On the other hand, the Los Blancos are pushing to lure him.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are prepared to be a killjoy to sign Mbappe and leave the Paris and Madrid clubs in despair.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the 25-year-old is yet to make his final decision and the Bernabeu outfit have given him time until 15th January to make up his mind.

The former Monaco attacker and his representatives are not happy with the pressure of this deadline and want to take their time.

So, the Reds may have hope. L’Equipe claim, Liverpool have been in constant contact and never lost touch with Mbappe and his reps and it is possible he may end up moving to the Anfield club.

After an average last season, Jurgen Klopp’s team are on top of the Premier League table and are fighting on all fronts.

They are firm favorites to return to Champions League football, which is an ultimate attraction for all the world class players.

Mbappe takes home mammoth wages worth £64.5million a year, so for Liverpool, affordability could be the biggest concern in this transfer saga.