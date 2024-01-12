According to reports coming from France, Liverpool have the ‘advantage’ over Man Utd to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

As per today’s version of Nice-Matin (news image provided below), the Reds, United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in luring the Les Bleus center half.

News – Liverpool prepare move, have connections to sign £30million star – Report

The French news source have mentioned that to sign Todibo in this winter transfer window, the the Ligue 1 club want a fee of £51.5m (60 million euros).

The £51.5m price tag is not the only argument to scare the suitors, Nice have led the 24-year-old to the national team and staying put may help him guarantee a place in Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Nice-Matin claim ‘Liverpool have the advantage over Manchester United’ to sign Todibo, who is the priority defender target at Old Trafford.

The Reds are ‘very attractive’ with an established coach like Klopp, a legendary stadium like Anfield and history, they are top of the Premier League and have ‘a quality squad’.

It is reported that Todibo is ‘very close’ to Ibrahima Konate, who is also originally from the Paris region like him.

With Matip out of contract in summer and Van Dijk aging, the Mereysiders ‘would imagine combining the two Frenchmen’ in the central defense at Anfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £51.5m to sign Todibo this month or wait until the summer?