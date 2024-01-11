Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for a few weeks and that is a massive blow for Klopp as the English star has been in world class form this season.

The vice-captain is one of the most versatile and creative fullbacks in world football and he has been productive in the midfield as well.

News – Klopp intent since Liverpool bid £155million fee for signing – Decision close

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders are looking to permanently move the 25-year-old into the center of the park and want a new right back.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are plotting a move to secure the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

His current contract at the Bay Arena will expire in 2028 and it has a release clause (Bild) of 40 million euros (£34.4million) that can be activated next summer.

Not many players have been able to consistently provide assists from the fullback position but the creative Dutch international has matched Alexander-Arnold.

Last season, the 23-year-old directly contributed in no fewer than 20 goals (9 goals and 11 assists) in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

This term, Trent has 9 assists, on the other hand, Frimpong has already provided 10 assists and also netted 7 goals in 19 starts under Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso.

The versatile Oranje starlet can effectively play anywhere on the right side of the field and his form is one of the main reasons Leverkusen are currently on top of the German league with the best defensive record.

Frimpong’s £34.4million clause is a massive market opportunity and Liverpool must avail it before Arsenal and Man Utd try to secure his signature.