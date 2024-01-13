As per the latest reports coming from Italy, Liverpool have moved in to sign Kenan Yildiz but the decision made by Juventus is not in their favour.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) Liverpool, Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been ‘rejected’ by the Bianconeri, who want to keep the Turkish international at the club.

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that there are no shortage of suitors for Yildiz, who has been in rich form since making his debut start for Juve last month.

Borussia Dortmund are always active in search of young starlets, on the other hand, close ‘attention’ must be paid to Liverpool and Leipzig.

However, GdS claim Juventus are resistant so much so that to focus on the Turk, they are looking to offload Moise Kean on loan in the current transfer window.

Back in August, Yildiz signed a contract with the Turin club until 2027 but keeping in view his top form, the Serie A giants may have to offer him a bumper pay rise soon.

The 18-year-old scored in his debut start in the Serie A last month and set the record of becoming the youngest foreigner to get a goal for Juventus, 18 years and 233 days.

Moreover, this month, in the Coppa Italia, he found the net against Salernitana and also versus Frosinone to help his team earn a place in the semi finals of the competition.

The Italian outlet have mentioned that in the European market, Kenan Yildiz, who can effectively play in the AM, SS and CF roles, is valued at around £30m-£34m (35-40 million euros).

In your view, should Liverpool meet the valuation to sign the teenage sensation?