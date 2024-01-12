If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

According to a recent article published by London Evening Standard, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man United and PL champions, Man City are after the 21-year-old versatile midfielder.

Boro are looking to hold on to their prized asset until at least next summer and have made it clear that a sensational offer will be needed to get his signing done before the transfer deadline ends this month.

ES describe Hackney as ‘a technically gifted defensive midfielder who can break the press by driving through the middle of the pitch’.

The youngster showed his qualities in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Chelsea.

Hackney put pressure on £200million+ worth Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo effectively and was a consistent source of energy in the center of the park.

Moreover, he found the net with a neat finish to win the contest for Middlesbrough at home. It will be intriguing to see how well he does at Stamford Bridge in the second leg.

It must be remembered that Boro are currently managed by Manchester United legend, Michael Carrick, and that may help the Old Trafford outfit in the race to lure the youngster.

Naturally, Hackney is a defensive midfielder and Liverpool do need a long term solution for the No.6 position at Anfield as Endo is a veteran and Mac Allister is naturally a No.8.

In your opinion, should Liverpool make a sensational offer to sign Hayden Hackney?