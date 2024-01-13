Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Archie Gray from Leeds United and the Reds may have the edge to lure him.

As per an exclusive story covered by FT, Liverpool have made contact and expressed their interest in signing Gray from the Whites.

New Man Utd owners, Ineos, are also pressing to secure the youngster and believe he would be an ideal signing.

However, the dilemma for United is that the Elland Road outfit are their arch rivals and they may decide not to send Gray to Old Trafford.

In such a scenario, Liverpool may have the advantage and reports have already indicated that the Anfield club are preparing an offer to secure the 17-year-old, who is valued at around £50m.

Gray is likened to the Reds’ vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, for his creativity from the midfield and the right back position.

The teenage sensation mainly features in the No.6 deep lying midfield role but in the current campaign, he has mostly played in the right back role.

Gray has made twenty four appearances in the Championship this term thus far and helped Leeds keep nine clean sheets.

Last weekend, in the third round of the FA Cup against Peterborough, he featured for full 90 minutes as the Whites won 3-0.

Liverpool do need to reinforce the RB position, especially if they opt to move Trent permanently into the center of the park. Moreover, they also need a No.6, who can serve the club in the long term.

In your view, should the Reds splash £50m to sign Archie Gray?