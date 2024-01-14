Liverpool are miles ahead of arch rivals, Manchester United, in the Premier League but the Red Devils may have the edge to sign a midfielder wanted by the Merseysiders.

Back in November, Mundo Deportivo revealed Barca, Liverpool and Man United are looking to hire the services of Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp.

Now, as per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Man Utd are “all over” Vermeeren and are working on plans to secure his signing.

The Old Trafford outfit have been in consistent contact as they look to lure the 18-year-old, who is a rising star of world football.

The media outlet have mentioned that an initial fee of £25m would be enough to sign the player but with add-ons, Antwerp would like the entire worth of the deal to be around £50m.

Vermeeren can effectively play in the No.6 and No.8 roles and last season, he was brilliant in the DM position as Antwerp went on to lift the league trophy.

This term, he has mainly played in the CM role, scored 2 goals and also provided 6 assists.

In the UEFA Champions League group stage, Vermeeren set up two goals against Ukrainians giants, Shakhtar, and scored a goal in the victory over La Liga champions, Barcelona.

Liverpool do need to improve the No.6 position for the future. Endo has proved to be brilliant since replacing Fabinho in the summer but the Japanese veteran will turn 31 next month.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to reinforce the regista position?