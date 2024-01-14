Liverpool are linked with a number of central defenders and the latest name in the lime light is that of David Hancko.

According to Italian journalist, Nico Schira, the Reds and French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the Slovakian international from Feyenoord.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £50m player – Already preparing offer

The transfer expert has claimed the Dutch champions have told the suitors a price of 45 million euros (£38.7million) to sell their prized asset but they want to hold on to him this month.

Hancko is not only a solid center half but he has also proved to be effective in the attacking third.

Last season, he started 31 games in the Eredivisie and helped Feyenoord keep 11 clean sheets as they went on to lift the trophy after six long years.

Moreover, in all competitions, the 35-capped Slovakian directly contributed in 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists).

In the current campaign, Hancko has so far started 16 league games and helped the Rotterdam club keep 6 clean sheets.

In the Euro 2024 qualification campaign, he kept five clean sheets and directly contributed in as many goals (2 goals and 3 assists) to help Slovakia book a place in Germany.

At Liverpool, Van Dijk has returned to his best but his peak is over and he will turn 33 soon. Matip is also a veteran, who is currently out injured and his contract at Anfield expires in June.

So, Klopp needs to reinforce the central defense with an eye on the future and David Hancko, who has quality and experience and is in his peak years (26), could be a quality signing.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £38.7million to secure the signing of Hancko?