Liverpool have been after Donyell Malen for months and reports indicate they are finally clear to secure his signing.

Back in September, Sport Bild reported that Klopp would like to strengthen his attack by signing the BvB star.

News – Liverpool move in to sign record-breaking £30m-£34m attacker – Decision made

In November, Bild revealed the Dutch attacker changed his agent in order to look for a move away from the Signal Iduna Park.

The German news source stated that the Liverpool could move in to lure Malen in the winter transfer window.

Last month, Sport Bild covered another story and reported that the 24-year-old can leave Dortmund for a fee of 30 million euros (£25.8million).

The media outlet talked about a possibility of Man Utd signing Malen in a swap deal with Jadon Sancho.

However, Bundesliga journalist, Christian Falk has revealed the Old Trafford club turned the opportunity down and Dortmund will be open to selling him if an offer arrives from the Premier League (Caught Offside).

Sancho has completed his return to BvB on loan and with Man Utd not interested in Malen, Liverpool have a clear opportunity to finally secure the versatile playmaker.

Last term, the Oranje right winger directly contributed in 15 goals (22 starts) in the league but Dortmund threw away the title on the final day of the season.

Liverpool do need to an RW to cover for Salah and also replace him when he does leave Anfield.

Klopp has not signed a single player from his former club. In your view, should he bid to sign £25.8million-rated Donyell Malen this month?