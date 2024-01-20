Liverpool are a threatening Juventus to sign their young striker, Kenan Yildiz, and the Italians are ready to take action to ward off the Reds and other suitors.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Old Lady want to hold on to the Turkish international, who is a wanted player in the market.

News – Liverpool in talks with reps to sign £38.5m star, who will move to “big” club

The Milan based media outlet mention that Juve have added Yildiz’s name among the renewals to be completed between the ‘end of the season and beginning of summer’.

GdS claim the Bianconeri know there are ‘foreign dangers’ in the form of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Leipzig, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

In such a scenario, a contract renewal would be a ‘concrete move’ to keep the threatening clubs away.

Yildiz’s current contract with the Turin side will expire in 2027 and at the moment, he takes home a salary of around £258,000 a year (300,000 a year).

Gazzetta claim Juventus are preparing to treble his wages and with bonuses, he could even earn more than a million euros per season.

Up until December 23rd last year, the former Bayern Munich forward featured for just 38 minutes for the first team with 0 starts. Since then, he has started in 5 games in all competitions and netted 3 goals.

At Liverpool, Klopp has got ample quality and depth in the CF role with stars like Nunez, Gakpo and Jota around. Do you think he should move to sign a generational talent like Kenan Yildiz?