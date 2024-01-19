Liverpool have been linked with Slovakian international and Feyenoord central defender, David Hancko, and his reps have confirmed that the Reds are in talks to sign their client.

Czech source TN.CZ exclusively interviewed Branislav Jasurek, who is a member of the £38.5m-rated player’s agency, and he revealed some interesting facts.

News – Liverpool’s huge offer will be accepted for £92,000 a week ‘very important’ star – Report

Jasurek thinks there is only 10-20 percent chance the 26-year-old will leave the Dutch champions in the current transfer window. Confirming talks with the Anfield club, he stated:

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation.”

The rep claimed that Hancko will only end up leaving the Eredivisie side for a “big” club and having featured in the Champions League this season, he will not opt to join a side in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The former Sparta Prague defender featured in every group game in the CL and scored against Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid.

Feyenoord earned third place in the group and will now be playing Roma in the first KO round of the Europa League next month.

Currently, the Rotterdam side are second in the league table, which is the final Champions League qualification spot and the likes of Twente and AZ Alkmaar are close behind. So, the Dutch club would ideally like to hold on Hancko in the current transfer window.

Liverpool do need to reinforce their central defense for the future. Matip and captain, Van Dijk, have been loyal servants for years but the former is injured and will be out of contract in the summer and the latter will be turning 33 soon.

In your view, should the Reds sign David Hancko to replace Matip at Anfield?