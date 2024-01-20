Liverpool target, Bruno Guimaraes, has been put up for sale by Newcastle United and an Anfield legend has tipped the Reds to secure his signing.

The Brazilian international has been followed by the Merseysiders for some time and reports indicate he has a release clause of £98.8million (115 million euros) at Tyneside.

News – £68.5million star open to agreeing Liverpool move

Former Liverpool star, John Aldridge, has backed the club to take advantage of the FFP situation the Magpies find themselves in and sign the Samba star.

The 65-year-old stated (Liverpool Echo):

“Bruno Guimaraes is a good player too, a really good player. He plays in a position where we need to improve, in my opinion. Even with Endo in the team, who has really done well.”

“But when you’re looking at perfection, you’ve got to have two players for every position. It’s a position we’ve struggled with for some time. Endo’s started to come good in it, he’s got used to the Premier League.”

Liverpool have not properly strengthened the No.6 position since selling Fabinho in the summer transfer window to Al-Ittihad.

Endo has done well in the DM role but he is past his prime and will turn 31 soon. On the other hand, it will be fair to say, he is not a better play breaker cum deep lying playmaker than prime Fabinho.

Therefore, a top quality star like Bruno Guimaraes, who turned 26 two months back and is at his peak, would surely strengthen the squad at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to lure the Seleccao midfielder from the Magpies?