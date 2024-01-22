Liverpool are linked with a number of quality center backs and the latest name in the lime light is that of Antonio Rudiger.

The German international is a proven quality CB, he has already won major prizes in England and Spain and reports indicate Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign him.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the 30-year-old has been the leader of the backline for Real Madrid with Alaba and Militao out injured.

Rudiger’s performances have been consistent, so, he is looking to get a considerable pay rise from the Los Blancos and is using other proposals to threaten the La Liga giants.

The Catalan outlet mentioned the veteran has proposals from Saudia Arabia but the offer from Liverpool is the one the Kaiser is mainly using to unsettle Madrid.

It is reported that the former Chelsea player is willing to listen to Liverpool’s offer and Jurgen Klopp is convinced he will reinforce the defense.

Rudiger won five major titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League and the Europa League.

Moreover, since moving to Spain, the experienced center half has already won four trophies under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish source claim that at the moment, he earns around 9 million euros a year (£148,000 a week), 7 million fix and two million in variables. Now, he wants a deal with fix amount of at least 10 million euros a year.

In your view, should Liverpool sign Antonio Rudiger to replace Joel Matip?