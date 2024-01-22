Liverpool defeated Bournemouth last night to extend their lead to five points on top of the Premier League table.

As far as the transfers are concerned, reports indicate the Reds are preparing a move to sign a left back from the Premier League in the form of Rayan Ait-Nouri.

News – Liverpool ‘prepare a proposal’ to sign £51.6million star – Klopp keen

A week ago, Football Transfers reported that the Reds have already made contact and held talks with Wolves for the Algerian international, who could be lured for over £50m even this month.

Yesterday, Football Insider provided an update and claimed the 22-year-old left back is expected to stay at the Molineux in the January transfer window.

However, the news source have mentioned that a move this year is a ‘real possibility’. In such a scenario, Liverpool are preparing the groundwork to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The youngster is currently on international duty at the African Cup of Nations and he has played every minute of Algeria’s opening two group fixtures.

Tomorrow night, the Les Fennecs will face Mauritania in the final group game and they need a victory to earn a place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

The question is, do Liverpool need the £50m-rated star to reinforce the left back position?

Robertson is one of the best left backs in the world and Tsimikas has proved to be solid backup option for us. However, the duo have been out injured for some time.

In their absence, Joe Gomez has been strong in the LB role and even last night, he was impressive in the 4-0 victory against the Cherries.

