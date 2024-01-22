Reports this month have indicated that Liverpool are preparing a proposal to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP, moreover, they have been plotting a move for Ousmane Diomande as well.

Today, we have an another update coming from Portugal.

News – Liverpool ‘first’ in Premier League to sign £64million a year star

As per today’s version of Record (news image provided below) the Lions are preparing for the departure of the wanted duo and are looking to improve the central defense.

Their release clauses have a combined worth of £120million (140 million euros, 80m Diomande and 60m Inacio).

The renowned media outlet state that Sporting expects ‘tempting offers’ to arrive for their prized assets, which could even be equal to the valuations of the aforementioned termination clauses.

Record report Liverpool are one of the clubs who have followed the Portuguese and the Ivorian and in some cases, ‘even face-to-face’ meetings have been called, which usually ‘precede proposals’.

Neto, 35, and Coates, 33, are veterans and apart from Liverpool, the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Real Madrid are also interested in Inacio and Diomande.

Therefore, the Liga Nos leaders are preparing to react because in not too distant future, they expect the ‘possible sale of one or even both players’.

At Liverpool, Van Dijk is the leader of the team and the backline but he is 32, veteran Matip is injured and out of contract in summer, Konate and Gomez have been brilliant but their injury records are not the best.

In such a scenario, Klopp should sign at least one if not two central defenders, who can serve the club in the long run.

In your view, who should the German manager sign to strengthen the backline at Anfield?