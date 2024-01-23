Liverpool have initiated talks to sign Moroccan international and Genk playmaker, Bilal El Khannouss.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Reds are eyeing a move to lure the attacking midfielder, who is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga leaders, Bayer Leverkusen.

The Belgian news source claim Liverpool are convinced of the 19-year-old starlet’s potential to an extent that they have started talks to inquire about him.

El Khannouss was born in Belgium and even featured for the European side from U-15 to U-18 level. However, in the end, he decided to play for Morocco.

The teenager made his debut for the Atlas Lions in the third place play-off against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Back in March last year, he set up the opening goal in the 2-1 victory against five-time World champions, Brazil.

Currently, El Khannouss is with the national side at the African Cup of Nations and featured in both the group games as a substitute.

Morocco have already booked their place in the KO rounds and will face Zambia in the final group fixture tomorrow night.

For Genk, the 9-capped international, who mainly features in the No.10 role, has so far started 18 games in the league this term, scored 3 goals and provided as many assists.

El Khannouss’ current deal with the Jupiler Pro League side will expire in 2027 and he is valued at around £15.4m (18 million euros).