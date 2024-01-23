Liverpool were looking to strengthen their central defense in the summer but were only able to lure midfielders.

The name of Colwill was heavily on the radar at Anfield in the summer and Liverpool are still pressing to secure his signing from Chelsea.

News – Liverpool submit offer to sign £148,000 a week star, he’s willing to listen – Report

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, the Reds are eager and pushing to sign Colwill this month.

However, the news source have mentioned that Chelsea have made their decision and have no intention of parting ways with their prized asset in the current transfer window.

Cameroonian defender, Joel Matip, is currently out injured and the African’s contract at Anfield will expire on 30th June, 2024.

In such a scenario, Klopp is keen to lure a long term replacement and is intent on signing Colwill but as per the report, there is no chance the German manager will be able to sign him in January.

The 20-year-old opted to sign a lucrative six year contract worth £5.2million a year with Chelsea last summer.

He has regularly started this season under Mauricio Pochettino, mostly in the let back role, and has already made 26 appearances in all competitions.

At Anfied, at the moment, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, and French star, Ibrahima Konate, are the undisputed starters in the central defense.

Do you think Liverpool desperately need to sign a center back before the closure of the winter transfer window?