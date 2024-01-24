Liverpool sold veteran play breaker, Fabinho, and signed another veteran defensive midfielder, Endo, to reinforce the squad in the summer.

The Reds are still looking to strengthen the DM position for the long term, linked with a number of midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Alan Varela.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare low offer to sign £56million player

According to an exclusive story covered by Bolavip, Liverpool and Man City are closely following the Argentine starlet, who has been in top form for Porto this season.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds’ interest in luring the player is not new as they even observed him when he was at Boca Juniors.

On the other hand, the Sky Blues want to reinforce the No.6 position as West Ham has agreed a loan deal to sign Kalvin Phillips (BBC).

Bolavip claim Porto will only sell Varela to either Liverpool or Man City if the release clause of £59.9million (70 million euros) is activated. Boca will receive 20 percent of the amount the player is sold for.

In the current campaign, so far, the 22-year-old South American has started 13 games in the league for the Dragons and helped them keep 7 clean sheets.

At the weekend, Varela netted a goal and provided two assists as Porto, who are five points behind leaders, Sporting, went on to beat Moreirense 5-0 at home.

Klopp has effectively utilized, Mac Allister, a natural CM in the DM role and the Argentine was brilliant in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

In your view, should Liverpool target £59.9million-rated Varela as a long term replacement of Endo?