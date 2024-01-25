Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Bilal El Khannouss from Genk and reports indicate, they have even called his family rep.

According to a recent story covered by Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), the Rijoblancos, the Reds and Bayer Leverkusen are eager to lure the talented 19-year-old.

The Belgian source have mentioned that thus far, none of the suitors have come up with any official offer but they have invited the player’s agent, who is his mother, to discuss the transfer.

El Khannouss’ still has more than three years left on his contract with Genk, who are looking to get a fee of £25.6million (30 million euros) from his sale (De Morgen).

In the current campaign, the teenager has made 34 appearances for the Belgian club thus far and directly contributed in 8 goals.

He has featured in every single game at the African Cup of Nations but is yet to start for Morocco in the competition.

Last night, he only played for 6 minutes as a substitute as the Atlas Lions defeated Zambia 1-0 to seal their top spot in the group.

Next week, the African giants, who earned fourth place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will face South Africa in the Round of 16.

Liverpool already have ample quality and depth in the attacking third with stars like Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo around.

In your view, should the Anfield club pay £25.6million to sign Bilal El Khannouss?