Tuen Koopmeieners is on the radar of Liverpool and reports in the Italian media suggest they are ready to make an offer for the Dutch midfielder.

Tutto Atalanta covered two stories yesterday, the first one was published early in the morning and then the second went live very late in the evening.

We covered the first report claiming the Reds are ready to submit a huge bid to sign the Netherlands international from the La Dea.

The second one has an interesting update added by the Italian source, who indicate that Liverpool are preparing a low offer to sign Atalanta’s prized asset as he will cost a lot in the January transfer window.

Tutto Atalanta report the Merseysiders have a bid worth £40million ready to secure the services of Koopmeiners.

The news source claim the 25-year-old has a valuation of around 45-50 million euros but for the current transfer window, Atalanta want way more.

Club president, Antonio Percassi, will only allow the former AZ Alkmaar midfielder to leave in January if a fee of 60-65 million euros (£56million) is met. Otherwise, his departure will only be considered next summer.

This term, Koopmeiners has so far featured in 26 games for Atalanta, scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists.

Since the turn of the year, he has scored 4 goals in as many games (all competitions) under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center at the moment and so, they do not need to spend £56million to sign Koopmeiners this month. What do you think?