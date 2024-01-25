Liverpool have to prepare for life after Mohamed Salah and reports indicate they want to replace the Egyptian with Barcelona playmaker, Lamine Yamal.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Mereysiders are intent on reinforcing their squad for the future and are looking to lure the 16-year-old starlet.

The teenage sensation is proving to be a massive hit at the Nou Camp under the management of club legend, Xavi Hernandez.

In the current campaign, so far, Lamine Yamal has started eight games in the La Liga and directly contributed in five goals (one goal and four assists).

The youngster made his debut for the senior Spanish side against Georgia last year and found net. So far, he has scored 2 goals in as many starts for La Roja.

Yamal can effectively play on either flank but like Salah, he is a left footed playmaker, who mainly features on the right wing.

The media outlet have mentioned that Barcelona have economical issues that could force them to sell the prized asset and Liverpool want to take advantage of this opportunity to sign the 4-capped international.

It is reported that Yamal’s current valuation is around £51.3million (60 million euros) but Liverpool believe a discount deal could be secured due to the financial problems faced by the Catalan side.

