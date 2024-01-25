Liverpool signed four midfielders in the summer transfer window but they are still looking to further reinforce the department.

As per Christian Falk, Klopp is plotting a move to sign German international and Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich.

The renowned journalist, who is the Head of Football for Bild/SportBild stated:

“He’s in the final year of his deal at Bayern and they would like to celebrate a purchase price rather than lose him for free,“

“They could lose if he does not extend. And that’s where Manchester City and Liverpool come in. Thiago is always injured at Liverpool FC and his contract is running out, Henderson has left, there is a bit of space in midfield and Jurgen Klopp of course knows how important Kimmich is.“

“Schmadtke, the sporting director, has good connections in the Bundesliga. So, Klopp is also now in the race for Kimmich.“

The 28-year-old is one of the best deep lying midfielders in the world and he has won every major title with the Bavarians.

The 82-capped star can effectively operate in the right back role as well and this season, so far, he has netted a goal and provided 6 assists for Bayern under Thomas Tuchel.

Kimmich has the quality and the experience to improve any squad in the world and would be an ideal replacement for Thiago, who has not played a single game for the Reds this season.

Reports this month have indicated that the German star, who will turn 29 in just over two weeks would cost £50m this month and around £25m in the summer (The Star):

