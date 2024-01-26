Liverpool have moved in and held talks to sign Takefusa Kubo, who has also been on the radar of arch rivals, Man Utd, for some time.

According to Spanish source, the Reds have shown the most interest in hiring the services of the Japanese international from Real Sociedad.

News – ‘Liverpool come in’, Klopp plots move to sign £50m ‘important’ player – Journalist

The Merseysiders contacted the player before the January transfer window to ask about a transfer. Kubo was ‘grateful for the call’ but decided to stay with the La Liga side.

It is reported that Liverpool have not ended their interest in the Asian star and will assess again in the summer as they look to reinforce the wide offensive positions.

The 22-year-old winger’s current deal with Sociedad will expire in 2027 and it has a release clause of £51m.

Last month, Mundo Deportivo (via The Faithful) reported that Man Utd are one of the interested clubs, who can meet the £51m clause to sign Kubo.

In the current campaign, the former Real Madrid attacker has so far started 16 games in the Spanish La Liga and directly contributed in 9 goals (6 goals and 3 assists).

He is on international duty at the moment and has featured in every Asian Cup game for Japan, who will collide against Bahrain in the Round of 16 next week.

Kubo can be deployed in multiple attacking positions but he is mainly a right winger. Is he good enough to eventually replace Salah at Anfield?

Should Liverpool bid £51m to sign the Japanese star?