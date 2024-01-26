Liverpool have been linked with Momodou Lamin Sonko in the current transfer window and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, the winger himself revealed he is ready to move for the right club and is aware of links with the Anfield side.

News – Liverpool have called to sign £51million attacker – Decision made

Moreover, RTK revealed the Reds have held talks with the representative of the Hacken player and are in the process of preparing a bid to sign him.

Now, according to a story covered by Aftonbladet yesterday, the Swedish side has received two bids for Sonko.

The news source have mentioned that Belgian clubs, Brugge and Gent, have submitted offers of around 5.2-6.3 million euros (60-70 million SEK) but both were turned down.

It is reported that Hacken want a club record fee of 80-100 million SEK, i.e. £6m-£7.5m, to offload their prized asset in the January transfer window.

If the price is not met then Sonko will stay with the club at least until the summer. Martin Ericsson, Hacken’s Sports director, explained the situation and stated:

“Momo is an exceptional player. The bids are at the level that we have considered them. There is not much time left in the transfer window, but we feel no stress.”

“It’s not just us who should be paid, it should be the right club for the player as well.”

In 44 appearances for the Swedish side thus far, Sonko has netted 14 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions. This term, the left winger has netted 4 goals in as many starts.

In your view, should Liverpool bid around £7.5m to sign Momodou Sonko before deadline?