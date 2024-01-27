Jurgen Klopp has decided to bid farewell to Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, much to the despair of the Anfield faithful.

In the eyes of the supporters, there is actually no one who can take the place of the German manager and his aura but the reality is, someone has to.

In such a scenario, the Reds are heavily linked with a club legend in the form of Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is adored at Anfield and is now proving to be a top class manager in Germany. His Bayer Leverkusen side are currently leading the Bundesliga table and are four points above reigning champions, Bayern Munich.

As per today’s version of AZ (news image provided below) Alonso is one of the ‘hottest candidates’ to replace Klopp at Merseyside.

The renowned German media outlet have mentioned that the Spaniard is clear to agree a move to Liverpool because of a clause in his contract with Leverkusen.

The legendary La Roja midfielder is currently earning around 6 million euros a year, £98,000 a week, and his contract has a clause that states he can leave if Leverkusen receive an offer from one his former clubs i.e. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Italian manager, Carlo Ancelotti, recently agreed a new deal with the Los Blancos which will expire in the summer of 2026. On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025.

So, Alonso is clear to move to Liverpool and AZ claim the Reds would have to pay ‘a transfer fee’ to get him from the German club in the summer.

The World Cup winning Spaniard has not ruled out a move to Anfield but is currently focusing on winning the league with the Werkself.

There are decorated coaches like Mourinho, Conte and Zidane without any club at the moment. However, the depressed fans who are mad about Klopp would ideally prefer another charismatic figure who knows the club and is loved by everyone.