Liverpool have been looking to improve their central defense and the name of Marc Guehi has been on the radar since last summer.

Back in July 2023, as per Football Insider, the Reds were ready to battle to hire the services of the Ivorian born defender, but he ended up staying with Crystal Palace.

Now, as per a story covered by The Mirror, Liverpool target priority signing of a center back in the summer and have placed Guehi on top of their wish-list.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders want the England international to replace veteran, Joel Matip, who is currently out injured.

The Cameroonian has been a loyal servant at Anfield and his contract with the club will expire in June this year.

Mirror Sport claim the Eagles will not allow their prized asset to leave in the middle of the campaign, therefore, a winter transfer is not possible and Liverpool will have to wait for the summer.

Guehi has proved his worth in the Premier League at Selhurst Park, moreover, he has already made nine appearances for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate.

In the current season, so far, the 23-year-old defender has featured in 20 PL games and helped Hodgson’s team keep five clean sheets.

Liverpool could face competition for his signature as last month, Football Insider revealed that Man Utd and Spurs are also interested in signing Guehi, who is valued at £60million by Palace.

