We are in the final days of the January transfer window but Liverpool are linked with more managers than players after Klopp announced his eventual exit yesterday.

According to reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are looking at a number of options to replace the German manager and one of them is Portuguese boss, Ruben Amorim.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the Sporting CP boss is in ‘Liverpool’s sights’ as they look to hire a new coach for the next campaign.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that Amorim is one of the candidates shortlisted by the Anfield club to replace Klopp.

To secure his services before the expiry of his contract, it is stated that Liverpool have to pay a fee of £17m (20 million euros).

Amorim’s current deal with the Lions will expire in the summer of 2026 and it has a clause of £17m set for the clubs in ‘England’.

In Portugal, the 39-year-old has already won two League Cups, a Super Cup and a Primeira Liga title with Sporting CP.

At the moment, the Lisbon club are leading the Liga Nos table and the former Braga manager is focused on winning the title again.

Correio da Manha claim Amorim’s work at Sporting has ‘not gone unnoticed’. Apart from the accolades, his ability to ‘promote’ youngsters and the ‘attractive football’ have been highlighted ‘internationally’.

