Liverpool were linked with Piero Hincapie in the summer and reports indicate the Reds even advanced with a move to sign the South American this month.

However, Bayer Leverkusen turned down the approach as they have no plans to sell him in the middle of the campaign.

According to an exclusive story recently covered by Anfield Watch, the Merseysiders moved in to hire the services of the 22-year-old defender.

The advances of the Anfield club were rejected by the Bundesliga leaders, who will not sell Hincapie in the current transfer window.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are determined to get the deal done and have made him a top target for the summer transfer window.

Klopp will not be there next season and latest reports indicate that Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso could be the one to replace the German manager at Anfield.

Last season, Hincapie was a key member of the Spaniard’s squad that earned 6th place in the Bundesliga. However, this season, he has not started on regular basis.

Last weekend, Bayer bounced back from 2-1 down to beat Leipzig in injury time and the Ecuadorian international scored the winning goal to maintain his team’s four point lead at the top of the table.

The youngster’s still has more than three years left on his contract and he is valued at £43m (via Bolavip).

