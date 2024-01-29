Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season but the German manager still needs one big signing to completely build Liverpool 2.0.

The former Dortmund boss was able to revamp his midfield and lured players to eventually replace legends like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the attack.

News – £80,000 a week manager free to sign for Liverpool without a transfer fee – Report

However, the biggest transfer the Reds may need soon is the one to replace their best player, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been world class for years and even at the age of 31, he is one of the best playmakers in the world. His contract at Anfield will expire next year.

To reinforce the right wing position, Liverpool have been linked with several quality attackers and Takefusa Kubo is wanted as perhaps the last Klopp signing for the club.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the six-time European champions have shown interest in signing the Japanese before deadline, who is also on the radar of Manchester United, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

The Catalan news outlet claim Liverpool are ‘asking’ to secure Kubo but Real Sociedad do not want to sell him (and Zubimendi) this month.

The Reds can activate the £51.2m release to take the La Liga side out of the equation and the decision would then rest with the attacker.

However, MD report Kubo, who is currently in Qatar participating in the Asian Cup, wants to stay, both now and even in the summer transfer window.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to eventually replace Mohamed Salah?