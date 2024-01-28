Liverpool are linked with a number of proven quality managers and one of them is Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Bayern Munich manager will be out of contract after the European Championships and therefore, he could be lured for free.

News – Liverpool have to agree £17m fee to sign boss, want him to replace Klopp – Report

According to Sky Germany, Nagelsmann is one of the candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and unlike Xabi Alonso, he would not cost a transfer fee.

Germany will host the Euro 2024 in the summer and at the end of the competition, their head coach, who takes home around £80,000 a week, 4.8 million euros a year (The Guardian), will be clear to return to club football.

At the age of 36, Nagelsmann has already achieved a lot in his managerial career. In 2016, he joined a relegation threatened Hoffenheim side and saved them from going down.

Next season, the Die Kraichgauer were able to earn a place in the UEFA Champions League and the boss was named the German Football Manager of the Year.

Two years later, he joined RB Leipzig and in his very first campaign, took them to the semi finals of the CL and was voted as the third best UEFA Coach of the Year.

In his last club appointment with Bayern, he won the German Cup and the Bundesliga titles and last term, his team defeated PSG both home and away without even conceding a single goal.

Hence, on paper, Nagelsmann is clearly more experienced and qualified than Xabi Alonso but the Spaniard is currently the best manager in German club football and is absolutely loved at Merseyside as a Liverpool legend.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Nagelsmann for free to replace Klopp in the summer?