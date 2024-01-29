Liverpool have been linked with young central defenders as they look to replace Joel Matip and the name of Leny Yoro has been in the lime light for some time.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, the Reds, United, Man City and PSG are seriously interested in signing the French youngster from Lille.

News – £5m a year man leads to secure ‘perfect’ Liverpool move to replace Klopp

The French media outlet have mentioned that for PSG, the price is 90 million euros and for the Premier League sides, the asking fee is 70 million euros (£59.8million).

It is reported that the English clubs ‘don’t give up’. Liverpool have already taken concrete steps for the youngster.

Le10Sport claim the Merseysiders will be present in the battle to sign Yoro in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been fantastic for Lille this term. In the Ligue 1, so far, he has made 17 starts and helped the team keep 11 clean sheets.

Since the turn of the year, the French side has not conceded a single goal (in four games) and Yoro has played every minute.

At the weekend, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Montpellier.

Matip will turn 33 this year and in six months, his contract at Anfield will expire. With new manager coming in, the Cameroonian may not get a new deal and in all fairness, it is time to look at the future.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £59.8million to sign Leny Yoro and replace Matip?