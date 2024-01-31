Liverpool and Chelsea fought out a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge. Tonight, the two teams will collide at Anfield.

The Reds are leading the Premier League table at the moment, on the other hand, the Blues find themselves in 10th place.

However, Pochettino’s men have won four of the last five games in the league and will face Klopp in the final of the Carabao Cup next month.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make six changes to the squad that started in the FA Cup victory over Norwich City at the weekend.

At the back, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, should replace Quansah to feature in the central defense with Konate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would likely start in the right back role in place of Bradley. On the the other hand, Robertson should get the nod to feature in the left back position.

Gomez has been fantastic in the defense but could be rested tonight keeping in view the upcoming game against Arsenal on Sunday.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister would return to partner Curtis Jones in the center of the park.

In the attack, Cody Gakpo had an evening to forget vs Norwich and in his place, Luis Diaz should return to feature with Jota and Nunez.

Liverpool 4-3-3 predicted starting XI vs Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Nunez.