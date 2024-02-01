Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian midfielder, Ederson, this month and the latest reports are interesting.

Two weeks ago, we covered a story from Italy claiming the Reds have set their sights on signing the Atalanta star, who is valued at over £34million.

Recent reports indicate the Merseysiders have already made contact with La Dea to inquire about hiring the player.

According to Goal, in the current transfer window, Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle and PSG have made inquiries about Ederson, however, no official proposal has been made.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the South American midfielder is willing to leave the current club in the summer if Atalanta are financially satisfied.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are preparing an offer for the next transfer window to secure the signing of the former Corinthians midfielder.

The 24-year-old has featured in every Serie A and Coppa Italia game for the Bergamo side this season and has found the net on six occasions thus far.

On Sunday, Gasperini’s men, who are currently in fourth place, will collide against Lazio in the league and we can expect Ederson to be in action.

At the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center of the park even without a proven quality player like Thiago, who has been injured all season and will be out of contract in the summer.

In your view, should Liverpool make an offer of more than £34million to sign Ederson in the summer transfer window?