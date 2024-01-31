Liverpool have been after Goncalo Inacio for some time and the Portuguese international has even been in the lime light in the current transfer window.

Earlier this month, we covered a story via Correio da Manha stating that the Reds are preparing a proposal to sign the Sporting CP star.

More recently, Record (via Sport Witness) have published a report that Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing Inacio.

The news source claim the suitors have been made aware that the player will only be allowed to leave before deadline if they agree to activate the release clause of £51.2m (60 million euros).

There is still time left in the January window for the transfer to be completed but Amorim will likely have his key players at least until the end of the season.

As per Record, Sporting need to make at least two major sales in the next transfer market and are already looking for replacements for Inacio and Diomande.

With just 15 games remaining in the Liga Nos, the Lions are in pole position to win the title and surely want their prized assets to stay this month.

On Monday night, Sporting defeated Casia Pia 8-0 to maintain their top spot in the Primeira Liga and Inacio featured for 73 minutes in the contest.

Matip will be out of of contract soon and Van Dijk will turn 33 this year, so, a young and quality defender should be brought for the future and the 22-year-old Inacio would be a top addition. What do you think?