Liverpool lured four midfielders last summer and each one has proved to be brilliant at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Still, reports have consistently linked the Reds with more midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Hugo Larsson.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to sign £34million star – He is willing to leave current club

As per a story published by Sport Bild yesterday, the Swedish international could soon bring in as much money as Randal Kolo Muani (25), for whom Frankfurt received 95 million euros from PSG last summer.

The famous German media outlet have mentioned that Larsson has been ‘indispensable’ in the center of the park for Frankfurt and his valuation has soared.

It is reported that suitors would have to pay a fee of £68million (80 million euros) to secure his signing this year.

Sport Bild claim Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the teenage sensation and can afford to agree the £68million fee required to hire his services.

Larsson can effectively play in multiple midfield positions but mainly, he has featured in the No.8 role for Frankfurt.

This term, so far, the youngster has started 16 games in the German Bundesliga, scored two goals and provided an assist.

He made his senior international debut back in September last year and has made four appearances for Sweden thus far.

Liverpool paid a fee of £60million to sign proven midfielder and Hungary captain, Szoboszlai, in the summer and it makes no sense to pay £68million for a highly inexperienced player like Larsson. What do you think?