On deadline day, Liverpool have received an offer from Nottingham Forest for their second choice goal keeper, Kelleher.

According to The Mail, the relegation threatened club submitted a bid worth £15million for the Irish shot stopper.

However, the Reds decided to turn the offer down and want to hold on to the player they rate very highly.

The Anfield club value Kelleher in excess of £20million but will only consider offers in the summer transfer window.

At the moment, Klopp’s men are active in four competitions and need the 25-year-old, who has proved to be an able replacement in the absence of Brazilian international, Alisson Becker.

Kelleher has been Liverpool’s first choice goal keeper in the Carabao Cup and he is expected to start when we will face Chelsea in the final later this month.

Not to forget, two years ago, he scored the decisive penalty kick against the Blues to win the League Cup for the Merseysiders.

The £32,000 a week star has only made two appearances in the Premier League this term but featured in five of the six fixtures in the Europa League.

With no ample time left to sign a replacement, Liverpool’s decision to turn the Forest offer down and keep Kelleher is absolutely right.