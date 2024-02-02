Liverpool have been after Florian Wirtz for quite some time and the transfer saga may gather pace with the Reds heavily linked with Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso.

In December 2023, 90min revealed the Merseysiders are prepared to fight with Manchester City to hire the services of the German international.

News – Report – Liverpool ‘threatened’ to activate ‘release clause’ for signing

The latest reports indicate that Liverpool are ready to submit a bid to sign Wirtz if Alonso moves to Anfield.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the 19-time English champions will launch an offer worth 70 million euros for the playmaker if Alonso replaced Jurgen Klopp at the club.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form for Leverkusen under the guidance of the Anfield legend.

In the current campaign, Wirtz, who can play in multiple offensive positions, has started 22 games in all competitions thus far and has been directly involved in 20 goals (8 goals and 12 assists).

The news source have mentioned that Alonso’s presence at Anfield can give Liverpool the advantage to sign the attacker from the Bundesliga leaders.

In the summer, Wirtz will have three years left on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, who value him at £72.5million (85 million euros).

It must be remembered that Jurgen Klopp, in his management career, has never signed a single player who used to play under him. Instead, the German manager preferred new faces.

Have your say – Should Alonso sign Florian Wirtz if he moves to Anfield?