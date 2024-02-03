Liverpool defeated Arsenal at the Emirates in the FA Cup last month. Tomorrow night, the Reds will collide against the Gunners in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders have a five point lead over the north Londoners, who might be out of the title race if they lose.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp confirmed that Nunez had a swollen foot after the last contest vs Chelsea.

However, yesterday, the Uruguayan international was in high spirits and took part in full training indicating he is fully fit to face Arsenal.

Nunez has netted 11 goals and provided as many assists in the current campaign, he has been in exciting form lately and Liverpool need him to unsettle Arteta’s men.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz found the net vs Chelsea and should get the nod to start again on Sunday with Salah still recovering.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Thiago has returned to full training but the Reds really have not missed him this season. Endo is still on international duty with Japan.

The likes of Jones, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were exceptional in the midweek and would likely start again in the center of the park tomorrow.

Trent and Robbo got minutes off the bench in the last game but with Bradley and Gomez in top form, it is likely our first choice fullbacks may not start again.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Arsenal: