‘I will be in charge of Liverpool’ – Someone posed as Xabi Alonso to travel to Anfield

Liverpool are heavily linked with Xabi Alonso and would need to pay a fee to hire him from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard is already adored by supporters and a large group of fans are in Thailand where Red t-shirts or club symbols can be found in many taxis, streets or local shops.

Lately, as cited by German source DW today, online scammers in the Asian country posed as Xabi Alonso and asked for money to travel to Anfield.

The Thai police told fans to be wary of a viral message posted on an Instagram account by a person posing as Spaniard and asking for donations. The message stated (translated from Thai):

“I’m Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season but I don’t have enough money for my flights to Liverpool.”

The perpetrators of the trap demanded for donations of 8 euros due (300 baht) to the alleged lack of money of the current Bayer Leverkusen coach.

In response, the Thai police published a statement that read:

“Liverpool fans have to calm down. Xabi is not yet the coach but there is already a scammer on the internet.”

DW claim the club legend is one of the favorites to replace Jurgen Klopp when he will leave the club at the end of this season.

Will Xabi Alonso be the one to replace Klopp at Anfield? Only time will tell.