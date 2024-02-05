Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and provided nine assists thus far in the current campaign and was immense for us before he got injured last month.

The England international has returned to full fitness but still needs time to get back to his best rhythm.

Last night, against Arsenal, he was not productive in the attacking third and was absolutely dismal in the defense.

Martinelli embarrassed Trent on numerous occasions and in all fairness, we missed Bradley in the right back role at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold remains one of our best players and Liverpool have to agree fresh terms with the Anfield star.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders were close to securing a new deal with the 25-year-old a few months back but could not complete it.

Now, Liverpool are ready to finally agree terms worth over £10.4million (£200,000 a week) with Trent, whose current deal at Anfield will expire in June 2025.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dream is to one day become the captain of Liverpool

Therefore, the six-time European champions are confident their vice-captain will officially put pen to paper to extend his stay with the club.