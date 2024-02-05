Ruben Amorim is one of the candidates shortlisted by Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp at the club in the summer.

Last month, we covered a story from Portugal stating that the Sporting CP manager has a release clause of £17m in his contract for the English clubs.

Recent reports have suggested that Amorim is on the radar at Anfield and will listen to proposals but only at the end of the campaign.

According to The Mail, the Merseysiders have drawn a shortlist to replace Klopp and the Lions manager is on it.

As per a recent report covered by Record (news image provided below), Amorim has set a window to listen to offers.

There are links with Liverpool but the 39-year-old does not want any discussion in the middle of the campaign and is fully focused on helping Sporting win the title.

Their last league game at the weekend was postponed due to shortage of police force, so they are now two points behind Benfica but have a game in hand.

Record claim that at the end of the season, Ruben Amorim will meet with his agent to discuss the present and the future and then the proposals will be heard.

The Portuguese boss has won five major trophies in the country, four with Sporting and one with Braga. Will he be a hit in England? Only time will tell.

In your view, should Liverpool sign Ruben Amorim to replace Klopp?