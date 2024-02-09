Liverpool were linked with multiple defenders for the January transfer window and one of them was Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Football Insider revealed that the Reds and Tottenham are interested in signing the player from the Cherries, who valued him at around £25m-£30m in the winter window.

More recently, Seb Ecrivain Foot has reported that Liverpool are in advanced talks with Kelly to finally secure his signature on a Bosman in the summer.

The 25-year-old defender’s current contract at the Vitality Stadium will expire in June this year and as per the French journalist, he will turn down a renewal in order to leave for free.

Kelly is naturally a center back but this season, he has mainly played in the left back position for Bournemouth.

Last month, he featured for 35 minutes in the Premier League against Liverpool, who ended up winning the contest 4-0.

Overall, in the current campaign, the English defender has so far made fourteen appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.

At Anfield, Liverpool have quality and depth in the left back role with stars like Robertson and Tsimikas around.

As far as the central defense is concerned, Matip will be out of contract in June and Van Dijk will turn 33 in July.

