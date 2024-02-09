The name of Xabi Alonso is consistently linked with Liverpool, who will hire a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

According to reports going in the media, the Reds have made contact with the Spanish boss, who is willing to agree a move to Anfield.

As per Foot Mercato, following Klopp’s decision to leave the Merseysiders at the end of the current season, Liverpool have been in contact with Alonso to hire his services.

The 19-time English champions have moved forward to find a replacement for the German coach and the current Bayer Leverkusen boss is the top candidate.

Retired Kaiser and World Cup winner, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has claimed that Alonso will eventually end up managing Liverpool and may even complete his move this summer.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder told ARD:

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool and I can imagine that it will be this summer when he goes to Liverpool.”

On Wednesday night, Leverkusen bounced back from a goal down twice and defeated Stuttgart to qualify for the semi finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Tomorrow, the league leaders will face champions, Bayern, who are just a couple of points behind them in the Bundesliga.

Schweinsteiger believes the £5m a year coach is the reason the German league has been competitive this season. He stated:

“He’s (Xabi Alonso) doing the Bundesliga good. If Leverkusen were not so strong, Bayern Munich would already be miles ahead in terms of points.”

The Die Werkself are unbeaten in 30 games in the current campaign, will they be able to extend the run against Thomas Tuchel’s men tomorrow. We shall see.