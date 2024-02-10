Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they face Burnley in the Premier League today.

The Clarets are 19th in the table and the Reds should be considered firm favorites to earn all three points at Anfield.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp is expected to make three changes to the squad that started vs Arsenal last weekend.

In the left back role, Andrew Robertson should return to start for the Merseysiders.

Konate was sent off vs the Gunners and Joe Gomez should move to the central defense to replace the suspended Frenchman and partner Van Dijk in front of Alisson.

With Conor Bradley still unavailable, Trent Alexander-Arnold would start in the right back role and must step up big time as he had a night to forget at the Emirates.

In the center of the park, Szoboszlai is out for some time but Endo has returned. The Japanese DM should partner Mac Allister and Jones in the midfield.

As far as the offense is concerned, Salah is still recovering from his hamstring injury but Nunez is now fully fit to start.

The Uruguayan international will probably replace Gakpo to partner Diaz and Jota in the attack.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Burnley: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez.