Last summer, Liverpool signed Endo to replace Fabinho in the defensive midfield position at Anfield.

The Japanese international has proved to be a decent signing but he is not as versatile as Fabinho and two days ago, he turned 31.

News – Liverpool in contact to sign £5m a year coach, who is willing to agree Anfield move

So, the Reds need to lure a versatile regista who can serve the club in the long run and the name of Martin Zubimendi is on the radar.

In August last year, former Liverpool star, David James, backed the Merseysiders to secure the signing of the Spanish international from Real Sociedad.

Now, according to an exclusive story covered by FT, Liverpool are ready to go all out and battle Arsenal to hire the services of Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s current contract with the La Liga club will expire in 2027 and it has a release clause of £51.2m (60 million euros).

The news source have mentioned Liverpool would be prepared to agree the £51.2m fee required to sign the La Roja star.

In the current campaign, so far, Zubimendi, who idolizes Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso, has started 21 games in the league for Sociedad, scored 4 goals and provided an assist.

Yesterday, he featured for full 90 minutes in the home defeat against Osasuna and next up, the Txuri-Urdin will collide against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £51.2m to sign Martin Zubimendi in the next transfer window?