Kaoru Mitoma is a wanted man in the market and as per reports, the Japanese international is in favor of signing for Liverpool.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Brighton playmaker is high on the wish-list of Spanish champions, Barcelona.

However, he does not want to leave the Premier League at the moment and would prefer to sign for Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City.

Mitoma feels the English trio have much more stable projects than the La Liga giants, are financially stable and can pay him higher wages as well.

The 26-year-old star’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2027 and as per the Catalan media outlet, the Seagulls have set a starting price of £47m-£51m (55-60 million euros).

Last season, the former Union SG attacker scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists for the Amex outfit.

In the current campaign, so far, Miroma has started 14 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in 8 goals.

For the senior international side, thus far, he has started 9 games and found the net on 7 occasions.

Mitoma has proved to be a top quality attacker in the Premier League and he mainly likes to feature on the left flank.

At Anfield, our first choice left winger is Luis Diaz and even the likes of Gakpo and Nunez can play in the position. The Merseyiders mainly need a right winger to replace Salah in the long run.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £47m-£51m to sign Kaoru Mitoma?