As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are preparing an initial offer to sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutch international has been on the radar of the Anfield club since last year and was even linked in the January transfer window.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are already preparing an initial offer to sign Malen for the next campaign.

The news outlet have mentioned that the Reds are the stand out candidates to hire the services of the Netherlands international.

Malen’s current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2026. As per the report, BvB want a fee of £34million for their prized asset and the Merseysiders would have no problem meeting the price.

The former PSV Eindhoven star is naturally a right winger, who can be deployed on either flank. Moreover, he has also proved to be effective in the CAM/CF roles.

In the current campaign, so far, the 25-year-old playmaker has started 16 games in the German Bundesliga and scored 9 goals.

Since the turn of the year, he has directly contributed in 5 goals in as many league games and last weekend, he netted a brace in Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over Freiburg.

Malen would amplify the quality and depth of our attack but is he a good enough long term replacement for Mohamed Salah?