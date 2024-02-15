Report – Liverpool submitted an offer to sign £51million playmaker

Takefusa Kubo was heavily linked with top European clubs in the winter transfer window and one of them was Liverpoool.

As per the recent repots in the Spanish media, Liverpool even submitted an offer to sign the Japanese playmaker.

However, Kubo decided to turn the Reds down, in fact, he opted to reject all the proposals to stay with Real Sociedad.

According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), in the last two transfer windows, the 22-year-old refused multiple offers.

Last summer, Italian champions, Napoli, and Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, moved in to sign Kubo but failed.

Moreover, in January, the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd submitted offers for the Asian star and even Juventus and Al-Nassr knocked on his door.

In the end, Real Sociedad were able to agree a new deal with Kubo this month. The fresh contract still has the same release clause of 60 million euros (£51million) and if activated, the Txuri-Urdin will get 33 million euros and Real Madrid will receive 27 million euros.

Mundo Deportivo claim the former Mallorca attacker is happy at Sociedad, where his brother Eiji also plays in the youth category.

This season, so far, the youngster has featured in 19 games in the La Liga, scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists.

At the Asian Cup, Kubo directly contributed in 2 goals for Japan, who were knocked out by Iran in the quarter finals.

In your opinion, should Liverpool move in again to sign the £51million-rated playmaker in the summer?