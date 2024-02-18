Liverpool need a proven quality manager to replace Jurgen Klopp for next season and one of the names in the lime light is that of Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian manager’s Brighton side defeated the Reds last season and earned a place in the Europa League.

De Zerbi is also on the radar of Barcelona, who are looking for a new coach to replace Xavi Hernandez at the club.

Italian journalist, Gianluigi Longari, has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of De Zerbi. The transfer expert stated (Arena Napoli):

“A closing on De Zerbi, the coach that I personally would choose both if I were at Liverpool and Barça.”

“The Italian would respect the DNA of both clubs with his ideas of play and would have the possibility of exporting his beliefs also in a club that starts with the aim of winning all the events it takes part in.“

The 44-year-old manager’s current contract with the Seagulls will expire in the summer of 2026 and reports suggest the release clause worth £8.5m (10 million euros) should be met to hire his services (AS).

Liverpool are heavily linked with club legend, Xabi Alonso, who is the prime candidate to replace Klopp at Anfield.

The Spaniard’s Bayer Leverkusen are on top of the Bundesliga but overall, De Zerbi has more experience as a manager and has proved his worth in England as well.

Brighton topped their Europa League group but have been inconsistent in the Premier League this term.

In your view, should Liverpool prefer De Zerbi over Alonso for the position of head coach?