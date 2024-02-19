Liverpool remain on top of the Premier League table with 13 games left in the campaign and have eyes on Alonso for the next season.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Spanish coach is moving towards agreeing a move to Anfield despite interest from other clubs.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of £8.5million manager

According to FT, Bayern Munich want to overtake the Reds and hire the services of Alonso to replace Thomas Tuchel at the club.

However, the news source have mentioned that for now, Alonso is leaning towards joining Liverpool, who have already made contact to sign him.

The 42-year-old manager is the top most candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Merseyside and is currently doing wonders at Bayer Leverkusen.

At the weekend, Leverkusen defeated Heidenheim 2-1 to extend their lead to eight points over Bayern Munich, who ended up losing to Bochum.

Alonso is now clear favorite to win the German Bundesliga title in his first full season as a head coach and that is why top clubs are after him.

The Spaniard, who won the Champions League in his first season with Liverpool, is a legend at Anfield and absolutely loved by the supporters.

Let’s hope Liverpool can bid a successful farewell to Klopp and secure the signing of Xabi Alonso as quickly as possible.